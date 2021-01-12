The jury trial of Brett Boyles, one of four Buena Vista Correctional Complex inmates facing murder charges in the July 14, 2018, death of fellow inmate, Matthew Massaro, has been moved back to May 10-14.
The week-long jury trial was set to begin Monday; however, jury trials set to commence before Jan. 19 were vacated and rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns in a Nov. 23, order by 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy.
Boyles faces charges of murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, and two counts of crimes of violence.
The jury trial of codefendant Chad Merrill, who faces similar charges, is currently set for Jan. 25-29.
Codefendant Gary Labor has a three-day jury trial set for Feb. 10-12 to address charges of second degree murder, assault and contraband charges.
A trial date for the fourth suspect in Massaro’s death, Daniel Egan, has yet to be set.
