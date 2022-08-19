Representatives from ArtSpace Consulting met with Salida City Council during a work session Monday to discuss their preliminary feasibility study and the Creative Space Needs survey findings.
Wendy Holmes, senior vice president, and Aneesha Marwah, director of ArtSpace, presented the council with a slide show outlining their findings.
ArtSpace Consulting is a nonprofit that designs combined living and working spaces for artists nationwide.
The company has worked on, or is working on, eight projects in Colorado: two completed projects in Loveland and Trinidad, one under construction in Ridgway, three in development in Grand Lake, Colorado Springs and a second phase in Loveland, the project here and another in Grand Junction in the feasibility stage and one possible space in Carbondale.
The city entered into an agreement in November for a preliminary feasibility and creative space market studies.
Representatives of ArtSpace visited Salida in January, looking at possible locations for their developments.
On Jan. 18 ArtSpace held a meeting in town and launched an online eight-week survey.
The meeting was attended by 65 participants, and the survey drew 319 responses.
In reporting their findings, Holmes said the top three needs include workforce live/work housing, shared creative space and private studio space. Some of the challenges they found were the cost of living, not being sure if arts are a priority for people not directly involved in the arts community, and the culture of art for free. The top three goals were preserving affordability, supporting rural creatives and art forms and supporting a diverse cultural community.
After their presentation, Holmes and Marwah presented their recommendations for further development of a creative live/work space in Salida.
There had been talk among council members of using the current fire station building, at E and First streets, after the new station on Oak Street is built, but Holmes said after reviewing options they recommended the property at First and D streets, which the city claimed using eminent domain after the county Building Department and Salida Police Department ruled the property uninhabitable.
Holmes suggested a three-phase approach, with phase 1 being a short-term studios/practice/teaching space, which already exists at the T. Rex Hall of Salida Episcopal Church of the Ascension, run by Community Arts.
The second phase would be to develop mixed-use housing at the First and D location.
Phase 3 would be a long-term community space, such as the fire station location at First and E streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.