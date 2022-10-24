A public hearing regarding a proposed drive-through coffee shop planned for a parcel at 10057 W. U.S. 50 will be held by Poncha Springs Board of Trustees today.
Angel of Shavano, LLC owns the parcel and will be presenting a site plan.
Trustees will consider the request under new business.
Angie Jenson of Terra Firma Forestry will give a presentation on nature-based solutions for wildfire mitigation along with a request for a letter of support from the trustees.
Jake Rishavy of Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation will present an update to the trustees.
In other business the Board of Trustees will consider:
• A new hotel & restaurant liquor license for Iron Chest Steakhouse LLC, located at 9965 CR 128 following a public hearing.
• Resolution 2022-9 certifying delinquent accounts for water bills.
