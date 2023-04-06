The FIBArk Whitewater Festival is seeking sponsors for the 75th anniversary festival, scheduled for June 15-18 in Riverside Park.

Four types of sponsorships are available: Music Level, $10,000-$15,000; Local Hero, $2,000-$3,500; Land Level, $2,000-$3,000; and Friend of FIBArk, up to $1,000 or trade of products, services or time.

