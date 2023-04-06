The FIBArk Whitewater Festival is seeking sponsors for the 75th anniversary festival, scheduled for June 15-18 in Riverside Park.
Four types of sponsorships are available: Music Level, $10,000-$15,000; Local Hero, $2,000-$3,500; Land Level, $2,000-$3,000; and Friend of FIBArk, up to $1,000 or trade of products, services or time.
The festival raises funds to support youth paddling programs that cultivate local youth participation in whitewater sports and a lifelong understanding of river stewardship, a press release stated.
Thanks to sponsors and a partnership with the City of Salida, in 2022 the FIBArk board said it was able to contribute $20,000 for the City of Salida to support youth paddling in 2023 and provide money for kayaks, gear, safety equipment, program scholarships and instruction for local youth paddling programs.
More than 900 local kids have been exposed to paddle sports through FIBArk-funded programs.
