Residents of Columbine Manor were visited by flower and card bearing cupids Tuesday for Valentine’s Day.
The AARP “Cupid Crew,” with the help of Salida Montessori Charter School students and a donation of 100 long stem red roses from Safeway, presented hand made cards and flowers to folks at Valley to Valley Senior Care Center, Columbine Manor Care Center, Mount Shavano Manor and members of Ark Valley Helping Hands in honor of the day.
At Columbine Manor and Shavano Manor the deliveries were made by members of Karen Fortier’s Salida Montessori Charter School kindergarten class.
Molly Bischoff of Chaffee County Public Health Aging Well programs said, “The deliveries today made a meaningful impact. The smiles were priceless.”
The AARP “Cupid Crew” is a Wish of a Lifetime program that teams volunteers with schools to connect with older adults at risk of isolation.
This was the first in-person event for the program since 2020.
