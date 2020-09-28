Three injured in Poncha Pass wreck

Colorado State Patrol Public Information Officer Master Trooper Gary Cutler reported three people had to be taken to the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with injuries following a four vehicle crash at 1:25 p.m. Friday on U.S. 285, Poncha Pass
The wreck closed the highway in both directions for about an hour and a half at Mears Junction, where the highway meets with Marshall Pass Road.
Master Sergeant Marshall Schwarz said a BMW SUV, and a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a trailer were travelling in the southbound lanes, the BMW in the right lane and the truck in the left lane.
The BMW passed the truck on the right and started to move from that lane into the left lane occupied by the truck. The BMW clipped its fender with the truck, spun out of control and crossed into the northbound lane.
A Toyota Four Runner traveling northbound then hit the BMW almost head on before a second vehicle travelling northbound, a Mazda Tribute, collided with the BMW broadside on the driver’s side door.
The Ram went off the right side of the road with its trailer blocking the highway while the Four Runner crashed into the guard rail and the Mazda came to a stop in the Northbound lane.
Cutler said two drivers and one passenger were injured in the crash and transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
The BMW had to be cut open to extract the driver, who was then taken to the hospital with “serious injuries.” The driver, Elizabeth Townsend, 50, from Parker, was charged with careless driving causing bodily injury, Cutler said, adding that alcohol and excessive sped weren’t suspected.
Charles Whyte, 69 of Durango, was driving the Four Runner and also had to be taken to the hospital with “moderate injuries.”
In the Mazda, driver Amy Tormey, 38 from Durango, had minor injuries and wasn’t transported to the hospital. One of her two passengers, a 66-year old female, however, was taken to the hospital with “minor injuries,” Cutler said.
The Dodge Ram driver, Samual Garrett, 28 of Mosca, had no injuries.
