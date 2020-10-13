Dear Editor:
I was a member of the Chaffee County Planning Commission when the Nestlé water application was under consideration.
It was my opinion the terms of the agreement were not favorable to Chaffee County in any way.
The biggest “benefit” was that the drivers used in hauling water over our roads, pumping (on an around the clock basis), were to be Chaffee residents (never met), and trucks were to be fueled locally.
There was also a provision to keep the pump area nice.
I was opposed to the Nestlé project on several issues not the least of which was giving away our most precious commodity, water, to a company pursuing water sources in many places for enormous profit.
I went public with my opposition and as a result was banned from voting on the proposal.
There is not a single valid reason for giving away Chaffee County assets to a corporation whose environmental impact worldwide is a disgrace.
At age 97 I now live in Tucson, but my heart will always be in Chaffee County.
Milton J. Francis
Tucson
