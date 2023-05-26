Poncha Springs Trustee Dean Edwards announced he would be stepping down from the board of trustees during a board meeting Monday.
Edwards, who was recently elected the Salida Hospital District board chairman, said his new responsibilities, plus helping to take care of his wife, made it difficult to continue serving on the board of trustees.
“I very much enjoyed my time here,” Edwards said. “I count it an honor to call you all friends.”
Mayor Ben Scanga thanked Edwards not just for his service but also his advice over the years, while the other board members expressed how much they enjoyed working with him.
The board conducted two public hearings, one concerning a variance request on the minimum frontage buildout of 80 percent at setback and a variance to the maximum side setback of 24 feet on the south side of 114 Halley’s Ave. Lot 3.
Developer Mike Gary said it would be like the variance requested for 116 Halley’s Ave., which Scanga said the board granted earlier due to the large amount of frontage on the lot.
There was no public input and the board approved the variance unanimously.
The second public hearing was for a W1 warrant request to allow a side entry garage for 884 Quarry Station, Lot 48. The owner of the lot said they may build an accessory dwelling unit on the lot in the future and this would make it easier to access the garage.
A neighbor also spoke in favor of the change, saying there were a lot of “cookie-cutter houses” in the neighborhood and supported a new look.
There was no other public comment, and trustees approved the warrant unanimously.
After a discussion about the newly purchased property the town hopes to use for recreational space, the trustees advised town staff to put out a request for proposals, to give interested companies a chance to submit their ideas on how to develop the lots.
The board unanimously approved an agreement with Cordova Law Firm LLP regarding client fees for a lawsuit Poncha Springs has filed against Salida concerning wastewater systems.
Amber van Leuken, executive director of Ark-Valley Humane Society, presented an update on what AVHS has been doing in the county.
