Chaffee County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to table discussion regarding the purchase of a health incident trailer and COVID-19 testing equipment from Abbott Rapid DX North American after questions were raised regarding the support and period of usefulness of the testing equipment.
Daniel Tom assistant county attorney, said he had reached out to Abbott, but hadn’t received a response yet.
Commissioners agreed to have Tom call the company to see about getting their questions answered and holding a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to continue their discussion and possibly vote on the agenda item.
In another matter, Dave Henson, director and chairman of the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board, sought guidance regarding the upcoming round of grant funding.
Greg Felt, Dist. 2 commissioner, referenced the resolution establishing the METAB board which reads, “…the revenues are to be used for ‘human services, public health (including mental health), workforce housing and expenses related to the regulation of marijuana and other drugs and enforcement of related laws, as determined by the Board of County Commissioners. …’”
Commissioner Keith Baker said he felt new programs should take precedence, as he didn’t want the METAB grant process to become “sustained funding” for some projects.
Rusty Granzella, commissioner Dist. 3, agreed with Baker. He questioned if grants could be used for workforce housing and if it could be used to help with rent payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Felt said he didn’t want projects to fail because of their lack of fundraising options during the pandemic, and thought that the mental health aspect might be more of a focus right now, especially for youth programs.
Commissioners pointed out that the METAB board did not have to use all of the money in the upcoming funding cycle, and suggested maybe holding on to some of it for future use. Henson agreed, saying another option the board was looking at was micro-grants.
Commissioners reviewed four public hearings during the meeting.
The first was for the Rio Grio minor subdivision final plat, which was continued until the Sept. 8 meeting to allow for minor redesign.
Public hearing for the Tipton minor subdivision final plat concluded with the unanimous approval.
The third public hearing for High Country Village minor subdivision final plat was also unanimously approved.
The fourth public hearing was for an update to the county land use code, adding a new section to incorporate a recently passed intergovernmental agreement with Buena Vista regarding approval by the town for county developments within their three-mile zone.
In other business, the release of security collateral for improvements for the Oak Leaf Solar Array were continued, while improvements are made.
Tom presented the Buena Vista plan to annex property currently housing the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association buildings as an information update for the commissioners, who did not have take any action on the annexation.
Commissioners unanimously passed the liquor license renewal for Monarch Ski and Snowboard Area.
They took no action after returning from an executive session, where they discussed legal questions regarding CR 111 with Tom and the Westwinds subdivision access easement with county attorney Jennifer Davis.
