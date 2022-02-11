Ashton Daley and Zane Boyle, Salida Middle School seventh-grade students of John Goetz, placed third in a National History Day competition Jan. 29 at Adams State University in Alamosa.
They chose Alan Turing, a code breaker during World War II, for their topic. Turing was a gifted mathematician and helped win the war by decoding German messages, which gave the Allies an edge over Hitler’s armies in the field.
After the war he was identified as a homosexual and arrested for committing acts of indecency with a man. He was imprisoned and given estrogen treatments to lower his sex drive. He ended up committing suicide in 1952 by eating an apple coated with cyanide.
“This was a pretty rigorous project, and I’m very proud of these students,” Goetz said. “The assignment was to research any topic in history that interested them, as long as it happened 25 or more years ago.
“The project had to be linked to debate and diplomacy in history and the successes, failures and consequences of that situation. Then they had to show how their project related to those requirements, showing the main points of conflict, diplomacy and how the warring sides worked things out, how the topic was important in history and how it changed the world we lived in. Then they had to provide a thesis statement, and all of this in 500 words.”
In addition, students had to present an annotated bibliography in MLA (Modern Language Association) style, with a mixture of primary and secondary sources.
Primary sources included information from those who witnessed the events. One primary source for the Alan Turing project was the actual arrest warrant for him.
Five schools participated in the competition.
The students worked on the project for four weeks. Next step is state competition in April at Denver University.
