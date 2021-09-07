The Salida boys’ golf team won the second of three Tri-Peaks Tournaments today in Buena Vista, scoring 255.
Spartan junior Aiden Hadley lead the team with scoring 81 and placing second.
Junior Eric O’Conner carded an 86 to finishing in the three way tie for sixth.
Freshman Avery Duquette shot 88 for a three way tie for ninth place and sophomore Ben Clayton finished with a 93 for 17th place.
Shooting as a solo player, Salida golfer junior Bradon Pursell knocked in an 88.
Host Buena Vista took placed third with a team score of 260.
The Salida team will host the Butch Braswell Golf Tournament Thursday at the Salida Golf Club.
