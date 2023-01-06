CPW finishes Trout Creek fencing

Afternoon sunshine bathes wildlife fencing coming down Trout Creek Pass into Johnson Village Tuesday.

 

 Photo by Hannah Harn

Though it has only been a month since its completion, Kevin Madler, Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager in Buena Vista, is optimistic about the impact the Trout Creek wildlife fencing project will have on animal collisions in the area.

“I’m excited about the Trout Creek fence, and I think it is going to have a good impact on reducing wildlife collisions,” he said. “Wildlife fencing is going to be a tool that Parks and Wildlife and CDOT are trying to implement throughout the state. … So far this month, it’s already dramatically reduced deer collisions because that’s a hot spot for deer. Once they got that fence buttoned up, we haven’t had any that I’m aware of.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.