Chaffee County commissioners recently passed a resolution outlining new regulations on public access to county properties. The stated purpose of the regulation being to regulate entering and remaining in county property, exercise of constitutionally protected speech and expression and uniform camping regulations.
Camping regulations prohibit overnight stays on “Little slices of county property that are not habitable as a campground,” Chaffee County public affairs officer, Beth Helmke said. She said this part of the resolution was intended to prevent nuisance and obstruction of regular traffic flow.
Buena Vista has seen a significant increase of vehicle, RV and camper traffic both in town and in surrounding recreation areas in recent years.
The resolution designates four county-controlled locations where public assemblies are allowed. In Buena Vista, this is “The sidewalk abutting, 114 Linderman Avenue, Chaffee County Buena Vista Annex.” The other three locations are outside county buildings in Salida.
Three of the locations, including the Buena Vista Annex, are “designated as a limited public forum that is open only to particular categories of speakers or only speakers on a particular topic.”
According to the resolution, free speech expression including signs, banners and lights is prohibited at all other county owned or controlled properties.
The resolution also cites several state statutes in declaring “it shall be unlawful for any person to camp, erect a structure, tent or other shelter, including camping in a motor vehicle or recreational vehicle on county property” except with permission or in case of emergency.
Helmke said she was not aware of any specific events or incidents precipitating this resolution. She confirmed that the inclusion of the Buena Vista Annex was likely for consistency.
Eight days after the resolution passed on July 6, Commissioner Greg Felt offered remarks on the dismissal of the withdrawn application for the Seven Peaks music festival and surrounding controversy.
“We’ve been subjected to all kinds of difficult situations, many of which were not of our making at all, but which nevertheless threw our whole community into a polarized kind of crucible where we — you had to pick a side and voice your opinion and be adamant about that,” he said.
“And frankly, I really worry for the future of our community if we continue to frame up every issue that has some controversy to it in this sort of polarized way.”
Seven days later, on July 21, roughly 40 Chaffee County residents rallied in support of the Meet Me at the Creek music festival at the county courthouse in Salida, one of the designated spaces for public assembly.
The full text of the resolution can be found online at bit.ly/3l84G8m.
