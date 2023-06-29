Whitcomb receives new bond hearing

David Whitcomb appeared in 11th Judicial District Court Wednesday for a status conference, at which his new counsel, attorney Robert Fisher, requested a bond reduction hearing.
Whitcomb was arrested the evening of May 25 following an incident where he allegedly ran another motorist off U.S. 285 using a precise immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver.
At the time of his arrest, Whitcomb told law enforcement he did so because the other driver wouldn’t get out of his way and he needed to use the bathroom.
At Whitcomb’s first hearing on bond, 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy raised the initial $5,000 cash of surety bond to $10,000 cash only, saying he was disturbed by Whitcomb’s behavior, as cited in the arrest affidavit, “to be so cavalier for another person’s safety.”
Fisher cited Whitcomb’s “significant ties to the community” as a factor in a possible bond reduction.
The hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. July 5.
