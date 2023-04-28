The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees unanimously approved spending $3,875 on the Envision Chaffee County Grant Prospecting and Management Proposal, after discussion during the board’s Monday meeting.
Trustee Katie Davis said she looked into the program, which would team up local municipalities and Envision Chaffee County to hire Prismatic Consulting to assist them with the grant process.
Davis said she met with Cindy Williams of Envision to discuss the proposal. After the meeting, Davis sent a memo to the board recommending approval, saying she thought it was “a pretty good return on investment.”
Some of her reasons include:
• Poncha Springs would have complete control over deciding on its top three or four projects.
• A grant matrix would help identify the best future projects and funding for Poncha Springs.
• Prismatic Consulting could find funding sources, such as public, private and governmental, which the town may not have considered.
Town Administrator Brian Berger said $3,875 was the amount required if the proposal had been split four ways, among Envision, Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs. However, Buena Vista trustees said they couldn’t fit it into their budget this year but would like to reconsider it next year.
Berger then explained that Envision will cover Buena Vista’s share.
Mayor Ben Scanga, when calling for the vote, said he thought this was “good money spent.”
Trustees also unanimously approved moving forward on a project to install a pavilion for shade at Tailwind Park.
Berger said the rough estimate on the project is $20,000, and they would use money from their Colorado Trust Fund, money from the Colorado Lottery, since it must be used for parks and outdoor projects.
Berger said that after consulting with some local contractors, they have decided to order a prefab pavilion, which will arrive in about 18 weeks. Berger said he hopes to have the project finished sometime later this year.
Betsy Dittenber, executive director of Chaffee County Community Foundation, spoke to trustees about how the foundation could help them work with nonprofits or administer grants for the town, if Poncha Springs ever decided they wanted to consider such a program.
Trustees unanimously approved:
• A brewpub liquor license application for Elevation Beer Co.
• Renewal of a liquor license for Firehouse Liquor.
• $432 per year for seven additional emails to be used by board members in the format “Trustee(last name)@ponchasprings.us.
