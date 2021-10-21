Social media impacts on individuals and society will be explored through a free showing of “The Social Dilemma” documentary film and a panel discussion starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 21.
Sponsored by Truth Has a Voice Foundation, Central Colorado Humanists and Colorado Mountain College, the event will be both virtual and in person at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The event aims to help people better understand the impact of social media on the public’s trust in news, government and society in general, as well as the targeted business model behind it, a press release stated.
Register at the SteamPlant website, salidasteamplant.com, for free tickets. The audience can either attend in person or watch the documentary on Netflix prior to the date, then join for the panel discussion from the perspectives of youth, mental health and societal concerns. The panel will take place from 7:45-8:30 p.m.
Chaffee County Public Health recommends face masks indoors as a COVID-19 safety protocol for all county events.
