The Chaffee County Community Foundation will kick off a campaign to recruit 100 new volunteers to Volunteers in Action during the Chaffee Home and Garden Show Saturday and Sunday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Volunteers in Action, known as VIA Chaffee, is a volunteer platform that matches volunteers to nonprofit needs. By signing up at VIAChaffee.org, volunteers can “become a fan” of nonprofit organizations that advertise their volunteer needs, internship opportunities and/or board openings, according to a press release.
Foundation officials described VIA Chaffee as “a one-stop shop for volunteers to connect with community needs and give time to causes that match their interests.”
The foundation will host several nonprofits and provide a place for volunteers to sign up for VIA Chaffee during the Home and Garden Show.
Nonprofit groups that want to create a profile on VIA Chaffee can visit https://chaffeecommons.org/join-us.
For more information on Chaffee County Community Foundation’s mission, impact and programs, visit chaffeecommunity.org.
