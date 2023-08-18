Lower D Street will be closed Monday for the demolition of buildings at 102 D Street and 233 E. First Street. JKS Industries, who have been overseeing asbestos abatement, has received approval from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to destroy the building. Traffic will be heavy in the area the rest of the week for debris removal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.