Chaffee Chips will host a series of three-day slash haul-away events through Oct. 19 in specified neighborhoods across the county.
Chaffee Chips encourages community members to create defensible space around their homes by coordinating neighborhood slash removal and chipping services, a press release stated.
So far this year, homeowners have spent 700 combined hours making 200 piles of wood slash to be hauled to the landfill or chipped on site.
Upcoming service dates are:
Sept. 26-28: Three Elk, Four Elk, Waptiti
Oct. 10-12: Cedar Ridge/CR 251/The Highlands
Oct. 17-19: Buffalo Hills/CR 384/CR 356
“Right now is a great time to trim ladder fuels and take additional steps to protect your home and help prevent the spread of wildfire,” said Josh Kuehn, a forester with the Colorado State Forest Service Salida Field Office, a Chaffee Chips service partner.
Four to five service locations are chosen each year by the Envision Forest Health Council, based on fuel treatment priority areas outlined in the Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
Chaffee Chips is supported by Chaffee Common Ground and Colorado State Forest Service grants, plus many hours of organization and physical labor provided by Chaffee County Fire Protection District firefighters and State Forest Service foresters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.