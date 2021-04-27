Salida Hospital district board of directors will hear a presentation from Tammy Rivera and Grant Smith of BKD, LLP on the 2020 final audit report for Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
The board will also consider capital purchase requests including a SpaceLabs Capnopod and Qube patient monitor for surgical services, two cervical distractors for surgical services, a remodel for surgical services, card reader and badge access installation for the medical surgical hallway and a dose calibrator for imaging.
Reports from the medical chief of staff Daniel Wardrop, vice-president of fiscal services Lesley Fagerberg and CEO Bob Morasko will be heard as well as committee reports.
Following the regular meeting the board will adjourn to executive session to discuss medical staff credentials, risk management and grievance reports, real property negotiations, home health, provider agreements and a personnel incentive plan.
The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. today via Zoom.
To attend the meeting visit https://hrrmc.zoom.us/j/92262390876?pwd=TjU3OHo5SkhmZFZhRk5ZTTA3aU1jZz09
To attend by phone call 253-215-8782
Meeting ID: 922 6239 0876
Passcode: 413016
