More than 120 people gathered to watch nine local performers share their stories at the first Salida Moth storytelling event Sunday at A Church.
Each storyteller spoke on the topic “you are not going to believe this.”
The event was a collaboration between KHEN community radio and A Church. Event organizer Jesse Dresch said the show raised approximately $2,000, which will go toward supporting KHEN and A Church programs.
“It’s really great,” said organizer Andrea Mossman. “We’re having a great time; I’m so proud of everybody’s support.”
Justin Critelli served as master of ceremonies, and the nine performers shared stories on a variety of subjects, ranging from scary illnesses to traveling the globe.
“We really love The Moth and love listening to stories,” said Dresch. “It was fun to host an event where people are really connecting.”
The Moth is a nonprofit based in New York City that is dedicated to storytelling and supports events across the world. Dresch said the event provided a great way for people to connect and build a sense of community, especially after the pandemic.
Numerous local businesses donated food and refreshments for the event.
The next Salida Moth is planned for this summer. Dresch said, “It was a huge success; people are excited for the next one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.