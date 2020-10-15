U.S. equities closed lower today, with most sectors in negative territory.
The U.S. producer price index for final demand was up 0.4 percent in September.
Wells Fargo reported a profit drop of 57 percent in the third quarter, missing Wall Street expectations.
Treasury prices and yields are little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 3.8 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $11.40 to $1,906.00, and crude oil prices rose $.83 to $41.03 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.51 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield also changed little at 0.73 percent.
