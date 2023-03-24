Salida City Council unanimously approved the first reading of two ordinances regarding the Groover annexation during a regular meeting Tuesday.
The first ordinance approves annexation of a 0.65-acre property at 7285 CR 160, which currently contains a single-family residence and a detached garage, and owners Dewey and Lorita Groover said they have plans for a future accessory dwelling unit.
The second ordinance sets the Groover property as an R-2 medium-density residential zone.
The second reading and public hearing for both ordinances will be at council’s April 4 meeting.
Council unanimously approved a resolution appointing alternate Ryan Short to a regular position on the Historic Preservation Commission, to replace Jack Chivvis. Chivvis’ term expired Tuesday, and he said he would not be able to serve another term.
Community Development Director Bill Almquist said they will now need to find someone to replace Short as the board’s alternate.
Council designated April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and authorized using the lighting system on Tenderfoot Mountain to display a blue ribbon, as well as displays on the grounds of the Touber Building.
Councilwoman Jane Templeton asked about the trash produced by placing pinwheels on the lawns of the Touber and county buildings. A representative from Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives said they will not be doing that this year but will be handing out pinwheels at various events.
Almquist suggested, with a laugh, putting a giant pinwheel on top of Tenderfoot Mountain to generate power for the lights.
Council adjourned to executive session to discuss the intergovernmental agreement with Poncha Springs regarding the town’s use of Salida’s sewer system. Council took no action after the session.
