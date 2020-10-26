Three different wrecks occurred on U.S. 285 in Chaffee County between 10 a.m. and noon on Sunday.
None of the crashes resulted in serious injuries and the highway remained open, but the incidents all happened within five miles of each other.
Cpl. Ivan Alvarado, public information officer with the Colorado State Patrol, said dispatch reported that none of the wrecks were weather related.
In one crash between mile markers 133 and 136, a pickup was driving recklessly, hit another vehicle and then took off running.
Alvarado said law enforcement officers hadn’t located the pickup involved in the hit-and-run crash as of 4:20 p.m. Sunday.
In a second wreck at mile post 140, a Jeep and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other resulting in property damage and no serious injuries.
The third crash was a single vehicle wreck involving a black Ford Escape at mile post 136.
While weather wasn’t determined to be the culprit on Sunday, snow will be covering the roads more as winter nears, causing more adverse conditions.
“If you don’t need to go out, don’t go out,” Alvarado said. “And if you do, please go slow, keep your distance and always wear your safety buckle.”
