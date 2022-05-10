Colorado Farm to Table is seeking volunteers to assist with several upcoming projects.
Four people are needed from 8 to 11 a.m. May 18 for greenhouse transplanting. Volunteers will help transplant from small cells to larger cells plants and flowers that will end up in the farm’s pollinator and market gardens, a press release stated.
Four people per day are also needed for greenhouse transplanting from 8-11 a.m. May 23, 24 and 25. This group will transplant broccoli and cabbage starts from small cells to larger cells for the farm.
Six people per day are needed from 8-11 a.m. May 26 and 28 and 9 a.m.-noon May 27 to help install a 1-acre berry patch and pollinator garden. Volunteers will need an attention to detail and shouldn’t mind being on their hands and knees.
Four people per day are needed from 8-11 a.m. May 30 and 31 for greenhouse trimming days, to prepare broccoli and cabbage for the field by giving them a little “haircut.”
To sign up for any of the shifts, visit the Volunteers in Action portal at https://www.viachaffee.org/agency/detail/?agency_id=121250 and select Colorado Farm to Table; text or call Colorado Farm to Table directly at 719-207-2209 or email Sarah@coloradofarmtotable.org.
