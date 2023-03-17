The Town of Buena Vista and Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County were awarded $500,000, the Colorado Opioid Abatement Council announced in a press release Monday. 

“We are overwhelmingly overjoyed, absolutely thrilled with the announcement. It’s helping us with our momentum,” said Brian Beaulieu, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County. “Our great thanks especially to the town of BV for being the best partner and helping us be eligible. … This is a wonderful reflection of our partnership with the town of BV and it recognizes previous investments that we’re able to leverage.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.