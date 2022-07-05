Salida Mountain Trails is looking for new volunteer board members and will accept applications until July 15.
The group wants people who are passionate about the trails and want to be active in the organization.
Salida Mountain Trails is a nonprofit organization founded in 2003 to build and maintain hiking and biking trails in Salida. Members have built and now maintain more than 50 trails in the area, and their goal is to make Salida trails safe, sustainable and fun for all visitors.
The SMT organization was entirely volunteer-powered until a couple of years ago when COVID hit. Although many members are passionate about helping with the trails, SMT needs people on its board of directors for specific tasks such as planning events and fundraising strategies.
“We’re looking for someone who likes the trails and wants to make them happen,” Jon Terbush, SMT executive director, said. “We want people who bring ideas and also act on them.”
Everyone on the board plays an active role, and everyone brings their own unique skill set, Terbush said. The board meets monthly to plan new projects, keep tabs on how the system looks and how time is being spent.
Terbush said board member positions often require more responsibility and leadership skills than other volunteer positions. They should be motivated and dedicated, with the energy to take on big projects, he said. Board members’ duties include attending meetings, planning events and writing/answering emails, among other tasks suited to one’s skill range.
SMT is planning events for the upcoming months such as Salida Bike Fest in September, and Terbush said having more board members will help them to be run more smoothly.
“We’re trying to do more events that really engage the community,” he said. “However people want to be involved, we’re always looking for more volunteers.”
To apply for the board, visit https://forms.gle/SovPnwTSn4fEduVV6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.