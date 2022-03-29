A major sponsorship from the Unmanned Safety Institute was awarded to Central Colorado Unmanned Aircraft Systems.
The sponsorship has helped further the group’s efforts in flight education and development of the Buena Vista Drone Flying Park.
Currently the group has five sponsors, two national, including the Pilot Institute and USI. Local sponsors are Upper Arkansas Water Conservation District, Our Town Medical and TNL Aviation.
The sponsorship will match that of a grant from the Ray Foundation for $50,000 for aerial training.
The group started teaching others how to safely fly unmanned drones while creating a facility to train and educate pilots.
With the current sponsorship, UAS plans to develop a tower for training and a storage shed on the training grounds.
A 30-by-50-foot building is also in the group’s plans for use of the site. The building will be used as a classroom/meeting room by the club and grant easy access to the flight range after lectures are over.
“A drone is an advanced technical tool that is used in countless applications,” club President Taylor Albrecht said.
One application is its use in wildland firefighting.
With skilled operators behind the vehicles, firefighters can use them to gather intel on an area and perform controlled burns by dropping fire balls into an area, burning away any fuel a fire would need to continue spreading.
Another application, Albrecht said, is their use in law enforcement in rapid accident reconstruction and surveillance.
Police use it to reverse engineer an accident to find answers and evidence. The ability of drones to quickly appear on site and begin gathering data for the reconstruction is a crucial part of the process.
Agriculture is another blossoming area for drone application, in a new field called precision agriculture.
A drone is equipped with instruments capable of measuring soil nutrients, plant growth and insect consumption in a small area of a field.
The drone can then deliver insecticide or fertilizer to these pinpointed areas instead of spraying the entire crop.
Chaffee County Search and Rescue North and South currently have two fleets of drones that are used to find lost hikers.
Drones can also now help in the art of photogrammetry, which maps areas using photographs and sensors to create highly detailed 2-D and 3-D maps.
“There is a pilot shortage in all aviation and that includes drone pilots,” Albrecht said .
“You don’t need to prove you can fly a drone to get certified,” Albrecht said, “you just have to take the written test.”
The group also helps in teaching safety and piloting to the Buena Vista High School drone club, helping young pilots train and take the certification needed to pilot drones in a professional field.
The local group will host the 10th UAS Round-Up, which will feature presentations from experts in aviation and talks about operating beyond visual line of sight, Sept. 11-12 at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort.
