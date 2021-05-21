Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol announced a Click It or Ticket enforcement period beginning Monday and running through June 6.
The enforcement period will focus on travelers to buckle up to avoid a citation.
In 2020, 612 people, including pedestrians, were killed on Colorado roads. Of those killed, 365 were in passenger vehicles and 203 or 56 percent were unbuckled at the time of the crash. That is a 7 percent increase from 189 unbuckled fatalities in 2019.
Statewide, Colorado’s seat belt use is 4 percent lower than the national average of 90 percent.
Seat belts reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash by 50 percent.
Click It or Ticket is a nationwide campaign from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Since Click It or Ticket was introduced in Colorado in 2002, statewide seat belt use has increased from 72 percent to 86 percent.
