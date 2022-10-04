The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will offer a variety of programs throughout October to provide voter information about local, state and federal elections.
Vote 411, an online election information site, went live Monday, according to a press release. Available in both English and Spanish, the site allows voters to check their registration, learn about candidates and track their vote. Visit Vote411.org.
“Candi-dating” forums, meet-and-greet sessions for local and state candidates, are scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. today at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St., 3-4 p.m. Sunday at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.; and 9-11 a.m. Oct. 15 at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
Candidates for county commissioner – Adriane Kuhn, unaffiliated; P.T. Wood, Democrat; and Brandon Becker, Republican – and county clerk – Lori Mitchell, Democrat, and Elaine Allemang, Republican – will attend the events in Buena Vista and Salida.
In Poncha Springs, Democrat Jeff Ravage and Republican Mark Baisley, candidates for Colorado Senate District 4; and Democrat Julie McCluskie and Republican David Buckley, Colorado House District 13 candidates, will participate.
