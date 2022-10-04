The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will offer a variety of programs throughout October to provide voter information about local, state and federal elections.

Vote 411, an online election information site, went live Monday, according to a press release. Available in both English and Spanish, the site allows voters to check their registration, learn about candidates and track their vote. Visit Vote411.org.

