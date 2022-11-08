SBA passes the reins on Parade of Lights

Courtesy photo

Christmas Mountain lights up the night over Salida following the annual Parade of Lights. Tenderfoot Mountain has been lit for Christmas for 33 years.

F Street will be lit up and filled with cheer starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 25 when Salida’s annual Parade of Lights begins. 

In 1989, the Salida Business Alliance, along with Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and the City of Salida, first lit up Tenderfoot Mountain for Christmas. However, they used floodlights, which disappointed many because they were difficult to see. 

