SBA passes the reins on Parade of Lights

F Street will be lit up and filled with cheer starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 25 when Salida’s annual Parade of Lights begins.
In 1989, the Salida Business Alliance, along with Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and the City of Salida, first lit up Tenderfoot Mountain for Christmas. However, they used floodlights, which disappointed many because they were difficult to see.
The following year, brighter lights were used to make a full Christmas tree outline on the mountain, which would become an annual tradition. In 1991, the three organizations came together to put on the first (stationary) Parade of Lights, a tradition that continued until 2004 when the parade became mobilized with the assistance of Chaffee County Search and Rescue.
From that point on, the parade took up its current route along F Street from Alpine Park to Sackett Avenue. As usual, Santa Claus will arrive in a fire truck as the last entry in the parade. He’ll stop at F and Second streets, where he will magically light up Christmas Mountain before continuing to Sackett, where he will greet children in Riverside Park.
“It’s the most heartwarming, heartfelt event that the Salida Business Alliance puts on,” Vicki Sue Vigil, past SBA president, said.
Since the SBA is dissolving at the end of the year, the organization will work with High Country Bank this year, and the bank will take over next year.
There is no longer an entry fee for parade participants, as the bank wanted increased participation, Vigil said. “We encourage everyone to enter.”
Entry forms can be picked up at High Country Bank, 7360 U.S. 50; the chamber of commerce, 406 W. U.S. 50; or The Mountain Mail, 125 E. Second St. The deadline to enter is Nov. 18.
Entries will be judged in four categories: marching entries, floats, commercial entries and equestrian/animal entries.
Each winner, who will receive $50 and a trophy made by The Maverick Potter, will be determined by who has the most lights and fits the theme best. This year’s theme is “Night of the Nutcracker.”
Additional events of the evening include downtown caroling at 4 p.m. and free hot cocoa provided by Salida Rotary Club and High Country Bank at Second and F streets. The Salida Fire Department will also set off fireworks following the parade.
F Street will close at noon Friday and the police will remove all cars by 4 p.m.
Several years ago, due to safety and liability concerns, the parade stopped the practice of throwing candy and other handouts. “When it’s pitch black, you can’t see very much,” Vigil said. The rule was put in place by the SBA for the safety of children at the event.
“The safest way to hand out candy is at the hot cocoa station and at Santa’s reception area,” Salida City Administrator Drew Nelson said.
For more information on the event, contact Dan Sack at 719-221-6974 or Vigil at 719-539-6691.
