BV building gets reprieve

The Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission approved a 180-day stay of the demolition permit filed for the building on the corner of Chestnut and Railroad Streets, known in planning documents as the German Property after its previous occupants, but more commonly known as the Depot Building.
Town planner Mark Doering said the HPC will use the time to conduct a video and dimensional survey of the white and green building that fronts Railroad Street for documentation.
Despite the words “St. Elmo Depot” written on the front facing Railroad, the building was never known to have been in St. Elmo. However, parts of the structure date back to the 19th century.
“(The HPC is) interested in exploring other options to try to save the building,” Doering said.
A survey from 2012 determined that the three buildings, called the German property after Edde German, the property owner at the time of the survey, would possibly be eligible for state historical designation, but would be ineligible for national designation, Doering said.
The survey, the Colorado Cultural Resource Survey Architectural Inventory Form, states “the former commercial building displays a high level of high historic physical integrity. Its location and setting opposite the railroad tracks and close to Main Street has not changed. The original design appears to be reflected in the false front section and its storefront.”
The earliest known business to operate out of the building was a livery stable.
The demolition permit was applied for by by Cheryl Richmond on behalf of Sharon Young of Mount Princeton Investments, LLC, for the Depot property at 305 East Chestnut St.
Young is also the developer of the Mark’s Block lot of the corner of East Main and Railroad streets, which has been under construction for the past year.
