The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation raised approximately $120,000 at its annual fundraising banquet and auction Saturday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Desiree Cain, committee member for RMEF Upper Arkansas Valley Chapter, said, “It was the largest the banquet has ever been.” More than 200 people attended the fundraiser.
“The charity was outstanding,” said Cain. “To me, this was the best banquet this county has ever done.”
Numerous items were auctioned at the event, including firearms, art and trips. The organization auctioned a worldwide adventures African safari for those craving an adventurous and unique hunting experience. The most expensive item sold was the Stand Up for Elk Country pack. It went for $7,500 and was a mystery package that included hunting gear and a firearm.
There were also raffles and games with a variety of prizes, and the foundation held special giveaways for armed forces veterans, lifelong members of the organization and children.
The foundation’s mission is to advocate for hunting and conservation while protecting elk and other wildlife. Since 1987, the organization has completed more than 800 hunting and conservation projects in Colorado.
Cain said the foundation board has not yet decided how to allocate the money raised Saturday.
The banquet food was catered by The Drunken Muffin. Cain said, “Our banquet would not run if it wasn’t for our donors.” More than 15 local businesses sponsored the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.