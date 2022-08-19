After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation Jewel Ball is not only going to be in person, but the popular annual event also is sold out.
Lezlie Burkley, HRRMC Foundation director, told the Salida Hospital District board of directors Tuesday that she hadn’t even had time to announce it before the tickets went to local sponsors. The remaining 32 tickets Burkley has left are reserved for VIPs such as hospital board members and foundation board members.
The venue of the Jewel Ball has changed from Chaffee County Fairgrounds to Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort pavilion. The event will be held Oct. 29.
The hospital board began its Tuesday meeting with a presentation by April Asbury, vice president of patient services, on the variance process and how irregularities in patient service are reported to maintain patient safety.
Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of fiscal services, then gave the board a rundown of the July budget.
Fagerberg reported gross patient revenue was up about 10 percent over budget at $141,420,904.
Total operating revenues were $70,193,351 in July, more than the budgeted $68,700,865, due in part to supplies expense.
Operating expenses were slightly higher than budgeted by about $1 million.
Total change in net position was $6,403,544, about $350,000 less than anticipated.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko told the board the hospital was contacted by Health One to discuss healthcare services in Fairplay. The Fairplay board voted to work with HRRMC to take over clinic operations. Health One has indicated it would like to make the switch in October, but Morasko said they are in discussions about a good timeline.
During the finance committee report, board member Dean Edwards reported a computer system security issue at First Street Family Health prompted action at HRRMC to ensure hospital files were not affected.
