A local nonprofit organization is seeking International Dark Sky Park certification for Browns Canyon National Monument.
According to the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA), an International Dark Sky Park is “a land possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural heritage and/or public enjoyment.”
Founded in the United States in 1998, “IDA recognizes public parks, reserves and places across the world with the least amount of light pollution. Dark sky areas – parks, communities and reserves – safeguard true wilderness conditions vital for space research and local ecosystems and are reminders of the critical importance of protecting public lands, day and night,” according to the IDA.
If the Friends of Brown Canyon succeed, the national monument north of Salida will become the 10th park in Colorado to receive Dark Sky status. Current Colorado parks certified by IDA are Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Dinosaur National Monument, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, Hovenweep National Monument, Jackson Lake State Park, Mesa Verde National Park, Slumgullion Center and Curecanti National Recreation Area.
Browns Canyon National Monument, including the Browns Canyon Wilderness Study Area, covers approximately 22,000 acres of federally and state-managed public lands. The area consists of the riparian corridor along the Arkansas River, rock spires, hoodoos and granite outcroppings. It was designated as a national monument in 2015 by President Barack Obama.
Logan Myers, a board member of Friends of Browns Canyon, said the Dark Sky designation could be achieved within a year.
“There’s a pretty rigorous application process,” said Myers. “We received a small grant from Conservation Lands Foundation that we’ve used to start the application process, and the first thing we did was buy three light meters. We have to present a management plan in the application process to the Dark Sky Association, and included in that we have to have light readings from three different locations within the park.
“We also have to conduct four public-engagement events to educate the public on Dark Sky Park status and what we’re trying to achieve. It’s looking like 2024 for actual certification.”
Myers said the first public event will be held within a few months at Salida SteamPlant.
“It’s a fundraiser, but the goal is to let people know we’re pursuing Dark Sky Park status and what that means,” he said. “We’re going to have a slide show of photos from the night sky from Chaffee County and other areas around Colorado. It’ll take all of 2023 to put together four events and take all the readings and put together the actual light-management plan.”
Myers added that the management plan will develop guidelines for future outdoor lights within the national monument.
“Right now there are no anticipated projects in the national monument that would result in increased artificial light,” he said.
