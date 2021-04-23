Even as the focus on COVID-19 and the administration of the COVID-19 vaccines have taken precedence in public health over the past several months, Chaffee County Public Health continues to offer other vaccinations to keep a variety of other diseases at bay.
“Vaccinations have been an important aspect of community-wide public health efforts to guard against many types of communicable disease, long before the focus was on COVID,” a Chaffee County Public Health press release stated.
Chaffee County Public Health encourages community members to receive the vaccinations that will help protect them against preventable infectious diseases ranging from the seasonal flu to measles, and from hepatitis to COVID-19.
Immunity is the body’s way of preventing disease said Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom.
“It is easier to prevent a disease than to treat it. CCPH’s standard immunization program offers a wide array of vaccines for all ages, including one of the only travel vaccination clinics in the region.
“Getting vaccinated is a safer way to build immunity in comparison to actually getting a disease. Some countries require or strongly recommend certain immunizations before people can travel to them.”
“Until a disease is fully eradicated, it is our responsibility to protect ourselves and others through vaccinations,” Carlstrom said.
To facilitate offering both COVID-19 vaccines and standard vaccinations for the Chaffee County community, public health is adapting its vaccination clinic schedule.
Vaccinations are typically administered at Chaffee County Public Health offices in the Touber Building at 448 E. First St., Suite 137.
Starting April 29, COVID-19 vaccinations, which are open to the general public, will follow a regular schedule:
• Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. utilizing Moderna vaccine for those 18 years and older. The Moderna vaccine had not been approved for those younger than 18 by the Food and Drug Administration.
• Fridays from 9-11 a.m. utilizing Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and older.
COVID-19 vaccine recipients should ensure their availability for a second dose.
The Moderna vaccine requires a wait of 28 days following the first dose before administration of the second dose. Pfizer requires a 21 days wait following the first dose.
People are encouraged to coordinate small groups to receive vaccinations at the same time to help avoid vaccine waste, due to the number of doses within each vial.
Groups of four or more who schedule together will be offered a local gift card.
COVID-19 vaccinations for larger groups, such as within a workplace setting, may be an opportunity for public health to offer mini-clinics outside of the public health offices.
The standard vaccination schedule, including adult, child and travel-related vaccines, will be offered:
• Tuesdays from 9-10:00 a.m. from April 20-May 4, changing to 11 a.m.-1 p.m. beginning May 11.
• Thursdays from 10 a.m.-noon April 22 changing to 2-5 p.m. beginning April 29.
Most vaccinations are available at no cost to the public through health insurance coverage or through Chaffee County Public Health support for uninsured individuals.
For more information or to make a required advance appointment for a vaccination call 719-539-4510.
