Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported Wednesday that two more people died in the Arkansas River and were recovered Tuesday.
The first body was recovered downstream from Florence River Park Tuesday afternoon.
The second was discovered Tuesday evening at Lake Pueblo State Park 300 feet offshore at the lake bottom in 25 feet of water.
CPW reported witnesses said the Florence victim seemed to be in distress as he floated past the park at about noon. He was floating alone on a private, single-person inflatable raft.
Responders received a call out around 4 p.m. and a search and rescue operation was initiated with the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area park rangers, Fremont County Sheriff, Fremont County Search & Rescue and the Colorado River Outfitters and Licensing team.
The search was suspended due to darkness Monday night and resumed early Tuesday.
The raft and remains were found around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
CPW reported that the call for help for a missing swimmer went out at about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Pueblo.
Witnesses said the victim, using a floating inflatable chair, thought his daughter was struggling in the water nearby and jumped off to swim to her and disappeared.
Rangers began a search and rescue operation using sonar and an underwater drone. His remains were found at about 6 p.m. on the lake bottom in water 25 feet deep.
The daughter was uninjured.
These two deaths are in addition to two deaths reported earlier this week, one in the Royal Gorge and the other in Lake Pueblo.
If confirmed as drownings, these four deaths would bring the total to 13 drownings in Colorado in 2022.
The year 2020 saw a record number of drownings, 34. By June 7, 2020, eight drownings had been reported.
