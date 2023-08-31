Southern Chaffee County
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 10-15 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a south southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming west 5-10 mph after midnight. High 91, low 57.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a west wind 5-15 mph becoming south. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. High 87, low 54.
It will be mostly sunny Sunday with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers before midnight with a southwest wind 5-10 mph Sunday night. High 83, low 52.
Northern Chaffee County
Buena Vista will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a light, variable wind becoming south 10-15 mph in the morning. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a south southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming west 5-10 mph after midnight. High 84, low 50.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and a west wind 5-15 mph becoming south southwest. It will be partly cloudy Saturday night with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph. High 82, low 49.
It will be mostly sunny Sunday with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph and a 40 percent chance of rain. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a west southwest wind 5-10 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain. High 78, low 47.
Central Mountains
Monarch Pass will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of showers and a south wind 5-15 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a south wind 5-15 mph becoming west after midnight. High 61, low 43.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a southwest wind 5-15 mph and a 30 percent chance of rain. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. High 60. Low 42.
There will be a 50 percent chance of showers Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High 58, low 40.
Northern San Luis Valley
Saguache County will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and an east wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest 10-15 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming northwest 5-10 mph after midnight. High 84, low 51.
It will be mostly sunny Saturday with a northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south and a 20 percent chance of showers. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming west northwest. High 84, low 51.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. West northwest wind 5-10 mph will become south southeast after noon. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before midnight and southwest wind 5-10 mph. High 81, low 50.
