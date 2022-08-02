Salida City Council will discuss and vote to submit Ordinance 2022-06 to a special referendum election, calling for a special city election on Nov. 8, during their regular session at 6 p.m. today.
After approving the Salida Bottling Company major impact review May 3, a referendum petition was filed against it, which asks the council to vote to repeal The Residences at Salida Bottling Company development on First Street.
The council voted not to repeal, so it will now vote to put the issue on the ballot for Salida voters to consider.
In new business council will hear first reading and set public hearings on two ordinances regarding the property to be used to build the new fire station. The first ordinance will annex the property into the city and the second will set the zoning as commercial.
Council will also hear first reading and set the public hearing on an ordinance rezoning lot 15 of the West End subdivision from medium residential density to high.
The council will vote on the removal of Daryl Huschka from the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) board due to excessive absences, missing nine of 22 meetings.
It will also vote on a resolution allowing overnight camping in Marvin Park Sept. 16 and 17 for the 2022 Salida 76 and Crest Crank events.
In the consent agenda, council will vote on:
• Crest Crank and Salida 76 special event permits.
• A special event permit for the Peak to Peak Pickleball Tournament.
• A special event permit for the Salida Sunrise Rotary Lucky Duck Race.
• The Angel of Shavano Car Show special event permit.
• A special event permit for the Arts and Culture event at Salida SteamPlant.
• A design contract on a terminal and executive hangar design at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
• Out-of-cycle community grant request policy.
Council and staff will make reports before adjourning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.