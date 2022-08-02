Salida City Council will discuss and vote to submit Ordinance 2022-06 to a special referendum election, calling for a special city election on Nov. 8, during their regular session at 6 p.m. today.  

After approving the Salida Bottling Company major impact review May 3, a referendum petition was filed against it, which asks the council to vote to repeal The Residences at Salida Bottling Company development on First Street.

