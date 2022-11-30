Poncha Springs trustees approved two motions Monday that will expand development in the city,
After a public hearing, the board voted unanimously to approve zoning plans for a new subdivision within the municipality.
The Poncha Meadows Filing No. 2 - Final Plat was submitted by Tom and Carrie Mesch concerning a 118.5-acre property owned by Full Views Meadow LLC.
A preliminary plat was proposed earlier this year and approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Trustees.
The final plat includes revisions made in response to concerns over three half-blocks raised during the Planning and Zoning Public Hearing on November 14.
Tracy Vandaveer from Crabtree Group, who represented Tom and Carrie Mesch, explained the changes.
First, his clients agreed that the 23 new lots in blocks 8, 9 and 10, which will complete three already existing residential blocks, will be governed by the established HOAs for those blocks.
Second, at the request of current residents in the aforementioned blocks, the developers agreed to remove duplex lots from that section, zoning only single-family lots.
Trustee Adrian Quintana, who attended the Planning and Zoning meeting remarked that he was satisfied that all concerns were met, and voted to approve the motion. The rest of the board followed suit.
The board next considered a new beer and wine license for the High Valley Bike Shuttle and Center.
During the public hearing, James Helmer, who recently bought the enterprise with his partners Andrew Middlemiss and Lanette Hartman, requested a license to sell alcoholic beverages at the center’s new location on U.S. 50.
Helmer, Middlemiss and Hartman took over the High Valley Bike Shuttle in September 2021 and opened the new location at 10040 U.S. 50 in June 2022.
There, they opened Bagels-Bikes-Brews, which offers hot beverages, breakfast dishes and sandwiches for those using the shuttle service to and from the Crest Trail at Monarch Pass.
The shuttle is now closed for the winter season but the coffee shop is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day.
Helmer said he would like to extend the shop’s hours to include a “happy hour” at the end of the day. The plan is to sell individually packaged beer and wine that customers can enjoy in a designated “beer garden” on the premises.
Obtaining a liquor license is part of a larger plan Helmer expressed to expand the dining options and host live music events.
With no comments or opposition from the community, the board closed the public hearing and voted unanimously to approve the request.
After a review of the 2023 budget proposed by Brian Berger, town administrative officer, and a report from Sean Kelly, public works supervisor, the board adjourned for an executive session to discuss the purchase and acquisition of real property and carry out the annual evaluation of the town administrator/treasurer.
Upon reconvening, the board approved the adoption of the 2023 budget and the appropriation of 2023 sums of money. The board also authorized contracts to buy and sell real estate.
The board of trustees will meet again in Jan., as the board voted to cancel the Dec. 26 meeting.
In the meantime, Berger applauded Kelly and the public works department for bringing the Christmas spirit to Poncha Springs this week.
“You guys really put in a lot of effort before Thanksgiving to get the lights up,” he said. “Christmas looks awesome.”
