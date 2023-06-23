Solvista Health announced a new provider, Robin Bentley, has joined its Cañon City primary care medical clinic.
Bentley, a certified family nurse practitioner, joins Solvista Health after four years of practicing general medicine and providing medication-assisted treatment to people experiencing a substance use disorder, a press release stated.
She has been a provider in Cañon City, Pueblo and Salida.
Bentley said she has a passion for helping people walk through substance use treatment and recovery.
Her parents both served in the Army, which resulted in her living in many places all over the country while growing up. Her parents’ service also instilled in her a desire to serve peoplel. She said faith, family and community matter the most to her and help feed her passion to provide the best possible care for her patients.
Medication-assisted treatment is offered through the Solvista Health Primary Care Medical Clinic. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call 719-275-2351.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.