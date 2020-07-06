Council knocks around F Street closure ideas

Salida City Council reviewed the results of a survey regarding the F Street closure during their work session Monday, and talked about changes that could be made.
Survey results found out of 613 participants:
• 51.15 percent said they love the closure of F Street.
• 26.07 percent said they liked it but it could be improved.
• 16.23 percent said they hated it.
• 5.25 percent said they didn’t like it but were willing to try something new.
• 1.31 percent were neutral.
Among members of the business community, the results broke out as:
• 42.62 percent said they loved it.
• 36.07 said they liked it but that it could be improved.
• 13.11 percent said they hate it.
• 7.38 percent said they didn’t like it but were willing to try something new.
• 0.82 percent were neutral.
Improvements council discussed included installing overhead shading and lighting, installing more seating areas and ways to make the area more accessible to handicapped and elderly visitors.
Councilwoman Jane Templeton said she heard from some retail business owners they didn’t have, or couldn’t afford, the staff to manage and watch outdoor displays full time. Templeton asked if there was any federal money to help retailers cover the expense of hiring someone.
Mayor P.T. Wood said the shade structure and lighting was something the city should look into, saying he thought even if the street returned to being used by traffic, it would make for an “interesting and cool” area.
In other business, Public Works Director, David Lady presented a possible new layout for the Crestone Avenue, Poncha Boulevard and Third Street intersections, as the county plans to connect the county building and court house and are considering new parking and traffic flow.
Lady said since there is already asphalt for most of the area, there would only be some small additions, and more green space could be added because of the changes.
He suggested doing the engineering work this fall and winter, and possibly starting construction next summer. Council appeared to be in favor of the change and willing to consider a vote on it in a future meeting.
City Attorney Nina Williams said she had been approached about posting the CORA log, which lists who has made Colorado Open Records Act requests for information from the city, onto the city’s website.
Williams said the log is already a public record, and anyone could make a CORA request to see it, but said she felt that posting it on the website might make some individuals less comfortable about making an open records request.
Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort said she thought Salida had an usually high number of CORA requests, and that is why the request had been made, to allow people to see who is making all of those requests.
Williams said CORA requests in the last few years break down as:
• 2018 – 92
• 2019 – 126
• 2020 (through June 30) – 31
City Administrator Drew Nelson said the new website will make more of the city’s public documents available online, which may lower the number of future CORA requests.
Wood said, “let’s keep this ball in the air and see where it lands down the road.”
