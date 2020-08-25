While people won’t be walking in and out of galleries for the Salida ArtWalk this year, people can still peruse and purchase art from local artists online.
This year ArtWalk has moved online and is currently hosting an online exhibit.
“We just felt it was in the best interest of public safety to cancel ArtWalk as a physical event, but we really wanted to support local artists,” said ArtWalk’s Leslie Jorgensen.
The gallery is being hosted by the Salida SteamPlant and is online through Sept. 13 at salidaartwalk.org/
People can purchase art directly from the online gallery and 100 percent of the sales will go directly to the artists.
“It’s free to the artists and they keep all of the proceeds,” Jorgensen said. “It’s a little more of a pay it forward.”
More than 30 artists from Salida and neighboring communities are showing their work in the exhibition, filling the exhibit with paintings and sculptures and jewelry and fiber and more. Many of the artists have several pieces in the show, and people can sort through the exhibit by media type.
Last year there were over 40 galleries that participated in ArtWalk, which also featured a Van Gogh room, skateboard demos, silly walks and the mini-masterpieces fundraiser.
While this year’s event had to be moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, next year the hope is to have a more typical ArtWalk again.
“We’re hoping to have ArtWalk again next summer,” Jorgensen said, “But we’re pleased (with the online gallery). People are going in and buying art.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.