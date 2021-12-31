Chaffee County has seen a slight spike in the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Chaffee County Public Health in the days following the Christmas holiday.
Monday through Wednesday saw 53 cases reported, bringing the total for the month to 163. All 53 cases were reported to be recovering at home.
Despite the uptick in cases, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center reports only one patient currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
December saw a total of 10 cases hospitalized compared to 24 cases in November.
Of those 10, three had been vaccinated and seven had not.
Statewide, the Omicron variant has become the dominant strain in samples tested.
So far there have been no cases of Omicron reported among the samples tested from Chaffee County.
