Chaffee County Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The county’s two week case count was 120 and the 14-day positivity rate for Nov. 15-30 was 4.67 percent.
As of Monday CCPH was awaiting results for 99 tests.
Of the 637 cases in the county’s pandemic total, 324, a little more that 50 percent, have been general community members unaffiliated with the two outbreak hot spots reported in the county since March: Columbine Manor Care Center and Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
BVCC is in the midst of a second outbreak at the facility. Colorado Department of Corrections reports a total of 59 inmates who currently have active cases of COVID-19 at the facility.
Only three BVCC staff members living in Chaffee County have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past month.
According to data from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the first outbreak at the facility which ran from July 10-Sept. 15, reached an inmate count of 197 cases and a staff count of 16 cases.
The current outbreak was determined to have started Oct. 21 and has affected 76 inmates and 22 staff members so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.