Colorado Department of Transportation is kicking off a campaign to remind motorcycle riders to stay safe on Colorado’s roads by wearing a helmet.
The campaign, for which CDOT partnered with barber and beauty salon The Cut on Location and Performance Cycle of Colorado, states that the only cuts motorcycle riders should be getting this summer is by a barber.
So far this year, 32 riders have been killed on Colorado roadways, CDOT reported in a press release.
Taking to the roads has become more dangerous for motorcyclists in recent years. In 2021, 137 motorcyclists were killed on Colorado roadways, which accounted for 20 percent of all traffic fatalities. Most riders were not wearing helmets. In addition, 2020 was the deadliest year on record with 140 motorcyclists killed that year.
“Without a helmet, motorcyclist survivability goes down substantially. We want all riders taking the precautions to make sure they return home after each ride,” Darrell Lingk, director of the Highway Safety Office at CDOT, said in the release. “No matter how far the ride is, we encourage riders to always wear a helmet.”
“Motorcycle safety is especially important to our family,” said Crissy Chase, owner of The Cut on Location in Littleton. “My husband survived a motorcycle crash because he chose to wear his helmet, and we’re honored to partner with CDOT for this important safety campaign.”
Colorado State Patrol can help riders develop new skills through its Motorcycle Operator Safety Training (MOST). For more information, visit www.comost.com.
CDOT also reminds vehicle drivers to use caution around motorcycles. This includes carefully checking blind spots and using extra caution at intersections since motorcycles can be hard to see. In addition, it advises that drivers never follow motorcycles too closely.
In addition to wearing helmets, riders can do the following to stay safe:
Get a license endorsement. Getting a motorcycle license endorsement keeps the motorcyclist in compliance with state law and verifies the motorcyclist has the basic skills to operate a motorcycle on a roadway.
Wear proper gear. Proper gear includes a helmet, boots that cover the ankles, riding pants and jacket, gloves and eye protection.
Receive professional training. All motorcyclists can receive professional training. Longtime riders are encouraged to attend training classes for a refresher every few years.
Follow all traffic laws. All motorcyclists are required to follow the rules of the road. In Colorado, lane splitting is illegal.
Ride sober. Even one drink can decrease reaction times, coordination, vision, judgment and concentration, all of which are crucial when operating a motorcycle.
