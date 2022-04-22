The Salida High School Lady Spartans faced a tough St. Mary’s tennis team at home Thursday, losing 5-2 in a close league match.
The loss puts Salida at 4-4 for the season and 2-2 in 3A Region 7 standings.
St. Mary’s is 8-0 this year and 3-0 in 3A Region 6.
“It was close, but we win two of the three tiebreakers, instead of just one, and we win the team score,” coach Josh Bechtel said. “Out of the hundreds of points that get played, so many of our matches come down to just 4 or 5 points. We knew this was going to be a tough one, but it could have easily gone the other way.”
No. 1 singles player senior Maddie Anderson faced one of the toughest players in the state, who finished in the top four last year, Bechtel said.
Anderson lost 1-6, 1-6.
“Maddie played tough, and it’s good to get that kind of competition, a player who really challenges you,” Bechtel said.
Junior Daisha Thompson lost her No. 2 singles match for the first time this season, 1-6, 1-6.
“Daisha played against their No. 2 player, a foreign exchange student from Italy, who was probably as good as their No. 1 singles player,” Bechtel said. “Daisha has been so dominant this year, it’s good for her to get this kind of competition.”
Senior Brooke Bright, the No. 3 singles player, had one of the team’s wins, beating her opponent 6-4, 6-2.
“Brooke plays so strategic,” Bechtel said. “She knows how to strike when the moment is right and had a great win today.”
Seniors Lydia Tonnesen and Vivian Volkmann, the Lady Spartans’ No. 1 doubles team, struggled mightily but ended up losing their match. They lost the first set, 4-6, forced their second set to a tiebreaker, which they won 7-2 for a 7-6 set, then lost 10-7 in a third-set tiebreaker.
“As they often do, they got off to a slow start, but they always seem to find a way to battle back,” Bechtel said. “They just couldn’t quite get that third-set tiebreaker.”
Salida’s No. 2 doubles team, senior Maya Hughes and junior Skyler Margos, won their first set 6-3 but lost their second 3-6 and lost the tiebreaker 5-10.
“Maya and Skyler are like the reverse of Vivian and Lydia; they start strong but struggle in later sets,” Bechtel said. “They are still learning, though, and this loss will be good experience for them come playoffs.”
Junior Lane Baker and freshman Caroline Wooddell, at No. 3 doubles, lost 2-6, 2-6.
“They are still learning but getting better every day,” Bechtel said.
Seniors Elle Kriebel and Annie Hill, the No. 4 doubles team, won the first set 7-6 with a 7-2 tiebreaker win, then won their second set 6-4.
“This match was so much back and forth, back and forth,” Bechtel said. “Then the girls got into beast mode and finished with authority.”
The Lady Spartans will head to Pueblo Central Saturday for a match Bechtel said will have “huge implications in the regional seedings.”
