Salida City Council during its meeting Tuesday unanimously passed Resolution 22-10, which provides funding to the Chaffee Housing Authority to make incentive payments for the Open Doors program.
Councilman Justin Critelli recused himself, as he owns and operates The Simple Lodge and Hostel.
The program provides incentives to short-term rental owners to convert to long-term rentals.
Program organizers are hoping to gain 10 units that can house up to 22 workers.
While the city will be funding and using the program for its own employees, local businesses can enroll in the program for their own workforce. There will be a $250 administrative fee per employee per month for the term of the lease.
The program ranges from a $4,000 incentive on a two-bedroom unit with a six-month lease to $14,000 on a four-bedroom unit with a year-long lease.
The city will put up $100,000 in rental guarantee money and up to $140,000 to ensure incentives are paid.
The Chaffee Housing Authority will report back to the city in six months on the status of the program.
In other business the council unanimously approved final reading for Resolution 22-04, which amends Chapter 2 of the Salida Municipal Code regarding boards and commissions.
There was no comment during the public hearing.
City Attorney Nina Williams reported to the council that “in recent months, questions about the operation of these boards and commissions and the Salida Municipal Code provisions governing the same have been raised. For one, the code’s direction regarding the procedure city council must follow to appoint or reappoint members of boards and commissions is unclear.”
Some of the changes the resolution made include:
• Requires council to appoint or reappoint all board and commission members upon the expiration of term of office.
• Provides that the Historic Preservation Commission meet at least once quarterly, or more if necessary, as opposed to once per month.
• Repeals all provisions relating to the SteamPlant Commission, as that board no longer exists.
• Clarifies that Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Board is composed of seven members, instead of five with two alternates.
• Confirms five members of the Historic Preservation Commission and no alternates.
In other business council unanimously approved two ordinances and two resolutions to approve and zone the 141 Annex annexation.
Ordinance 22-02 approved the annexation of three lots on CR 141, 7543, 7547 and 7551, which combine for 1.358 acres. Along with the three lots, the city also annexes in CR 141 to the western edge of the three lots.
Ordinance 22-03 set the three lots as a medium-density residential zone district.
Resolution 22-11 approved the findings of facts, determinations and conclusions for the annexation, and Resolution 22-12 approved the annexation agreement between the city and the property owners, Jeff and Stacia Kriebel, Thomas and Laura Clegg and Wendell Winger.
There was no public comment during public hearings for those ordinances.
