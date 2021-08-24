Buena Vista development company Fading West is set to purchase 11 acres of the Railyard subdivision next week for the purpose of building attainable housing in Leadville.
The company is involved in projects throughout Colorado and is implementing a unique manufacturing system in Buena Vista for construction of modular homes.
“Our goal is help solve the housing crisis that impacts so much of Colorado,” said John O’Neal, development and marketing manager for Fading West. “This effort began in Buena Vista, but we want to reach as many communities as we can.”
Fading West launched in 2016 after founder and CEO Charlie Chupp, who has a background in manufacturing for companies like Starbucks and Safeway, was recruited to help solve Buena Vista’s housing crisis. Similar to Leadville, Buena Vista faced housing inventory shortages at the time, and the town’s workforce was struggling to find homes.
After Chupp agreed to take on the challenge, he set out to implement a housing manufacturing system that models the streamlined method that Toyota uses to produce cars. The system, which decreases construction costs by 10 to 20 percent, has allowed Fading West to create pocket communities of mixed family modular homes that reach 80 to 120 percent of a city’s area median income. Currently, Fading West has completed phase 1 of a subdivision in Buena Vista and is planning to build in other communities, like Poncha Springs, Cañon City and Leadville.
Not long after Fading West’s inception, Railyard developer John Lichtenegger, who said that building attainable housing at the Railyard was always his intention, approached Fading West to see if the company had interest in buying part of his Leadville property. At the time, Fading West was a young company and had just finished phase 1 of The Farm, a 21-acre, 218-home community just minutes from downtown Buena Vista that is now home to many primary-residence families. Although specific design plans for Leadville have not been made, O’Neal said the local subdivision will model The Farm in Buena Vista.
The Farm is composed of townhomes, narrow-lot homes and a 107-unit apartment complex that is currently under construction. Each home has a large front porch, some have private backyards, and there are walking paths and green spaces throughout the subdivision. Cloaked in farm-inspired hues, the homes are spacious on the inside with carpeted floors, new appliances and views of the Collegiate Peaks through bright windows. On any given day, kids ride their bikes through the streets, and neighborhood gatherings are frequent.
“The Farm is how this all got started,” said Scott Simmons, director of development services for Fading West, who lives at The Farm with his wife and three children. Simmons added that some homes at The Farm come in below market price, while others are more expensive. “It’s really about finding that balance and diversity of homes so that these communities actually work for a town.”
Fading West also partners with Opticos Design, an architecture firm in Berkeley, California, on designing the subdivisions. In 2020, Opticos Design published “Missing Middle Housing,” a book that addresses best practices for creating walkability, efficient densities and other topics when developing attainable housing.
Simmons said Fading West is studying the book closely, and representatives from the architecture firm will soon visit Leadville. Fading West is also studying how to implement deed restrictions on certain properties in their subdivisions.
“We like to call ourselves a rough draft company,” said O’Neal. “There’s no single strategy to building attainable housing, so we really are trying to learn as we go.”
Initially, Fading West purchased prefabricated boxes for building modular homes from a company in Nebraska. But Sam Gioia, vice president of manufacturing systems for Fading West, said the logistics of carting boxes from Nebraska were too complicated and posed a variety of quality control issues for the company. To further streamline the company’s manufacturing process, Fading West is gearing up to open an $18 million, 110,000-square-foot semi-automated manufacturing facility in Buena Vista that will produce boxes for modular homes.
The factory, which is set to open Nov. 1, has 16 stations and is designed to produce two boxes a day, equating to one home for single-family builds. From the factory, boxes will be loaded onto trailers through enormous bay doors and shipped to construction sites, where Fading West building crews can erect a home in about one day. Despite the factory being semi-automated with lifts, cranes and hovering platforms that move boxes throughout the space, the factory is looking to hire 87 employees from the Arkansas River Valley.
“We are really excited about this system,” said O’Neal, who added that all homes erected in Leadville will be built just miles down the road in Buena Vista. “As soon as the sale in Leadville closes, we will start planning. We want to start building as soon as possible because these housing issues aren’t going away.”
