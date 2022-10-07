Commissioner candidate P.T. Wood refuses to answer questions about his record as Salida mayor. Let’s ask more! In 2020, two Salidans filed complaints with the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission against Mayor P.T. Wood/Councilman Harald Kasper.
One allegation: By promoting Salida purchasing land from the Union Pacific Railroad across from Riverside Park, they increased the value of their own near-adjacent property in the Hillside Addition (across from the SteamPlant). These complaints were deemed “nonfrivolous,” true of only 4/80 ethics complaints statewide in 2020.
The commission determined the case hinged on whether Hillside Addition property valuations increased in 2021. Case was dismissed when 2021 assessments were released: No properties in the Hillside Addition, whether vacant or containing a home, had seen a land value increase.
Meanwhile, properties all over Chaffee County saw huge valuation (and property tax) increases(https://tinyurl.com/mp64jzzk). For instance, the lot where Salida Bottling Company Development would be located increased from $516,087 to $850,000, or 65 percent. Is it a coincidence that property key to an ethics complaint against local officials instead bucked the countywide trend and had this peculiar, unchanged valuation?
Current Commissioners Baker and Felt have endorsed P.T. Wood to join their ranks (who else thinks that is a bad idea?); perhaps they will perform an independent investigation.
In the meantime, P.T. Wood and his party faithful continue to run the same tired campaign they used to retain Drew Nelson as Salida city administrator: Years of “experience” is the key, ignore questionable actions taken while gaining all that “experience.”
